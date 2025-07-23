Ishiba Reiterates Intention to Stay in Office

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, July 23 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba reiterated his intention to remain in office Wednesday despite his ruling bloc's crushing defeat in Sunday's parliamentary election.

Ishiba denied media reports that he will announce his resignation as early as this month, telling reporters, "I have never made such remarks."

He promised to "make full efforts to protect people's lives," referring to the Japan-U.S. tariff agreement that U.S. President Donald Trump announced on Tuesday.

Ishiba, who leads the ruling Liberal Democratic Party, made the comments after an 80-minute meeting with his predecessors Taro Aso, Yoshihide Suga and Fumio Kishida. "My fate was not discussed at all" at the meeting, the prime minister said.

The former prime ministers told Ishiba to review the results of the House of Councillors election as soon as possible and listen to rank-and-file LDP members and regional chapters, according to LDP Secretary-General Hiroshi Moriyama, who was present at the meeting.

