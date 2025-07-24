Trump Says Japan Agrees to Buy Military Equipment

Newsfrom Japan

Washington, July 23 (Jiji Press)--U.S. President Donald Trump said Wednesday that Japan has agreed to buy billions of dollars' worth of military and other equipment.

The comments by Trump came a day after Japanese economic revitalization minister Ryosei Akazawa said in Washington that the new Japan-U.S. trade agreement "does not include anything related to defense spending."

A source accompanying Akazawa, Tokyo's top tariff negotiator with the United States, said, "Security was not part of discussions" at the Japan-U.S. tariff negotiations.

But Trump said in a social media post on Wednesday, "They...agreed to buy BILLIONS OF DOLLARS WORTH OF MILITARY AND OTHER EQUIPMENT."

Initially, Trump sought to discuss Japan's defense spending and its host-nation financial support for U.S. forces in Japan in the tariff talks. But he later shifted course and suggested the topics would be handled in separate discussions.

