Pokemon-Themed Facility to Open in Tokyo Next Spring

Tokyo, July 23 (Jiji Press)--Pokemon Co. has announced that it will open the first permanent facility for visitors to experience the world of popular Japanese game Pocket Monster, or Pokemon, in Tokyo next spring.

The PokePark Kanto facility will be built at the Yomiuriland amusement park in Inagi in a suburb of the Japanese capital. Tickets will go on sale around this autumn.

The 2.6-hectare outdoor facility, comprised of the “forest” and “town” areas, will allow guests to look for Pokemon characters and buy related goods as well as enjoy parades.

