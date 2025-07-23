Nikkei Briefly Jumps 1,500 Points on Japan-U.S. Deal

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, July 23 (Jiji Press)--Japan's benchmark Nikkei 225 stock average briefly rose over 1,500 points Wednesday as investors welcomed a tariff agreement between Japan and the United States.

The key index climbed 1,396.40 points, or 3.51 pct, from the previous day to close at 41,171.32, the highest finish since July 16, 2024. The Nikkei rose to as high as 41,342.59 in late trading with a gain of some 1,567 points. The broader TOPIX index ended at 2,926.38, up 90.19 points, or 3.18 pct.

A wide range of issues were bought from the outset of the day's trading, after U.S. President Donald Trump announced a trade agreement that featured setting so-called reciprocal tariffs on U.S. imports of Japanese goods at 15 pct.

The deal took many market players by surprise as it was done earlier than expected and features a lower tariff rate than earlier announced by the Trump administration.

An official at a major securities firm said that before the latest announcement, many investors had resigned themselves to seeing the reciprocal tariff at a higher rate that would have kicked in had Washington and Tokyo not struck a deal.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]