Japan Posts Record Heatstroke Sufferers in June

Tokyo, July 23 (Jiji Press)--The number of people sent to hospital by ambulance due to heatstroke in Japan in June more than doubled from a year before to 17,229, the highest for the month on record dating back to 2010, the Fire and Disaster Management Agency said Wednesday.

The previous June high was 15,969 cases logged in 2022.

Many areas across the country experienced maximum temperatures of 35 degrees Celsius or higher on multiple days last month.

Of those hospitalized, 10,342 were aged 65 or over, accounting for about 60 pct of the total.

The largest number, of 6,819 cases, occurred at home or in other residential settings, followed by 3,404 cases on roads.

