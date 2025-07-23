Japanese Groups Unite for Nuclear Abolition

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, July 23 (Jiji Press)--Three Japanese organizations working for the abolition of nuclear weapons issued a joint appeal in Tokyo on Wednesday, calling for spreading across the country the reality of atomic bombings.

It was the first time ever for the groups to come together for such a unified statement, which was unveiled ahead of the 80th anniversary next month of the 1945 U.S. atomic bombings of Hiroshima and Nagasaki in the closing days of World War II.

The Japan Council against Atomic and Hydrogen Bombs, also known as Gensuikyo, and the Japan Congress against Atomic and Hydrogen Bombs, or Gensuikin, partnered with the Japan Confederation of A- and H-Bomb Sufferers Organization, or Nihon Hidankyo, to issue the appeal.

The antinuclear movement gained momentum in 1954 after the 23-member crew of Fukuryu Maru No. 5, a Japanese fishing boat, was exposed to radioactive fallout from a U.S. hydrogen bomb test.

Gensuikyo and Nihon Hidankyo were founded in the wake of intensifying public sentiment. Gensuikin was established in 1965 after splitting from Gensuikyo.

