Japan, EU Vow to Expand Defense, Economic Security Cooperation

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, July 23 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba, European Council President Antonio Costa and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen on Wednesday agreed to strengthen cooperation on defense and economic security.

The Japanese and European Union leaders, meeting in Tokyo, agreed to launch dialogue on reinforcing defense industry bases and expand ministerial dialogue on economic security cooperation.

"Stronger Japan-EU relations will enhance the peace and prosperity of our country and the Indo-Pacific region," Ishiba said at a joint press conference with the EU leaders after their meeting.

Von der Leyen said Wednesday's meeting reaffirmed the strength of the bonds of the two sides in an increasingly fragmented world.

"The security of Europe and the Indo-Pacific are interconnected," the leaders said in a joint statement released after the meeting. "Strengthening the defense industry base is a common priority for Japan and the EU," they said.

