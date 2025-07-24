Nobel C'ttee Head Calls for Passing Down Hibakusha Experiences

Newsfrom Japan

Nagasaki, July 24 (Jiji Press)--The Norwegian Nobel Committee chair has highlighted the importance of handing down experiences of hibakusha atomic bomb survivors during his visit to the Nagasaki Atomic Bomb Museum in southwestern Japan.

Joergen Frydnes, the committee chief, visited Nagasaki Prefecture's namesake capital for the first time Wednesday.

After looking around exhibitions at the museum, he wrote a message in a guest book that "we honor those who died, those who remember, and those who have transformed their suffering into a lasting call for peace."

Giving a message to young people, he said, "Use the opportunity, while we still have hibakusha with us, to listen to their stories to understand what happened, because we, others untouched by the violence of the past, need to carry on the message of hibakusha: 'No more hibakusha. Nuclear weapons should never be used, ever again,'" he said, "So, we should use the precious time to listen and to understand."

Frydnes talked with hibakusha and children of such people at the office of the Nagasaki Atomic Bomb Survivors Council. Council leader Shigemitsu Tanaka, 84, said that Frydnes "is very reliable as he highly evaluates what hibakusha have done."

