Japan to Expand Imports of U.S. Rice by 75 Pct

Newsfrom Japan

Washington, July 23 (Jiji Press)--Japan will expand imports of rice from the United States by 75 pct as part of their tariff deal, the White House said Wednesday.

According to the U.S. government, Japan will purchase 8 billion dollars in U.S. goods such as corn, soybeans and sustainable aviation fuel, as well as buy 100 airplanes from Boeing Co. of the United States.

Under a minimum access agreement, Japan waives import tariffs on rice for up to 770,000 tons per year. The two countries have agreed to increase Japan's imports of U.S. rice while maintaining the levy-free cap.

The United States was the biggest supplier of rice imported into Japan under the minimum access quota in fiscal 2024, accounting for 346,000 tons.

Other items subject to increased imports include fertilizer and bioethanol.

