Prefectural Governors Call for Multicultural Society

Tokyo, July 24 (Jiji Press)--Japanese prefectural governors issued a declaration Thursday vowing to seek a multicultural society while rejecting exclusivism and xenophobia.

The governors also called for nation-building efforts across party lines, noting that the people of the country need a long-term vision for the future.

The declaration was adopted at a meeting of the National Governors' Association in the northeastern city of Aomori, after the ruling Liberal Democratic Party-Komeito coalition lost its majority in the House of Councillors in Sunday's election.

The declaration opposed measures that would shift debts onto future generations, such as tax cuts without alternative funding sources.

In light of the spread of disinformation and misinformation on social media, it called for establishing a system that enables people to take part in political activities based on correct information.

