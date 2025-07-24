Fujitsu, Nagoya Univ. Develop AI-Based Tech to Spread Ride-Hailing

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, July 24 (Jiji Press)--Japanese electronics giant Fujitsu Ltd. said Thursday that it and Nagoya University have jointly developed an artificial intelligence-based simulation technology aimed at promoting ride-hailing services.

The two sides aim to offer the new technology to local governments struggling to secure means of transportation for elderly residents and business operators facing a shortage of drivers. They plan to put the technology into practical use in fiscal 2026.

Among factors hindering the spread of emerging mobility services, including ride-hailing and demand-responsive ride-sharing taxis, are psychological hurdles such as people's unfamiliarity with how to use them.

Fujitsu and Nagoya University will in digital space analyze problems based on resident surveys and find effective methods to increase utilization rate, leveraging an AI technology that predicts human behavior.

A trial conducted in the town of Kawanishi in Nara Prefecture, western Japan, regarding demand-responsive ride-sharing taxi service revealed that many residents are unaware of the service itself or its usefulness.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]