Japan Police to Start Trial Use of Wearable Cameras

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, July 24 (Jiji Press)--Japan's National Police Agency said Thursday that it will conduct a trial of wearable cameras for community safety, traffic and security officers from late August.

Footage from wearable cameras is expected to be used to check whether police officers handled incidents appropriately on site.

According to the NPA, the cameras will be attached to the chest part of uniforms or to helmets. They will only be used outdoors or in places frequented by anonymous individuals. Their use will be indicated by lights, seals, or armbands.

During the trial, a total of 39 wearable cameras will be given to community safety police officers in Tokyo, the western prefecture of Osaka and the southwestern prefecture of Fukuoka for three months. Their activities from leaving to returning to police stations or boxes, including patrolling and questioning, will be recorded.

In light of privacy concerns, the cameras will be turned off when officers respond to damage reports or visit private homes.

