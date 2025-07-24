U.S. Osprey Makes Precautionary Landing at Iwate Airport

Newsfrom Japan

Morioka, Iwate Pref., July 24 (Jiji Press)--A U.S. Osprey military transport aircraft made a precautionary landing at Iwate Hanamaki Airport in the northeastern Japan prefecture of Iwate at around 9:50 a.m. Thursday after a warning lamp went on, according to the Defense Ministry's Tohoku regional bureau.

No injuries or civilian air traffic disruptions were reported in the wake of the landing.

The CV-22 Osprey transporter is based in the U.S. military's Yokota Air Base in Tokyo.

According to the Iwate prefectural government, the transport ministry's branch at the airport informed the airport office of the landing shortly beforehand.

On Friday, a U.S. Osprey landed without prior notice at Odate-Noshiro Airport in the city of Kitaakita, Akita Prefecture, west of Iwate.

