Japan Holds 1st Meeting on Nankai Quake Info Guidelines Review

Tokyo, July 24 (Jiji Press)--Japan on Thursday held the first meeting of its panel tasked with reviewing guidelines on how companies and local governments should respond to emergency information on a possible megathrust earthquake in the Nankai Trough off the Pacific coast.

At the meeting, the expert panel at the Cabinet Office confirmed a plan to revise the guidelines by the end of August after considering ways to improve them, based on a draft revision presented by the government agency.

Nobuo Fukuwa, emeritus professor at Nagoya University, was appointed chair of the panel.

Japan issued its first Nankai Trough emergency information in August last year following a major quake off Miyazaki Prefecture, southwestern Japan, urging people to prepare for another potential big quake for a week while continuing their daily lives.

Some regions experienced confusion, with swimming beaches closed and accommodation reservations canceled. Affected local governments said they were at a loss over how to respond.

