Uber Japan Helps Families Book Rides for Elderly Members

Tokyo, July 24 (Jiji Press)--Uber Japan announced Thursday the launch of a new service intended to assist elderly users with the help of their families.

Specifically, the company added a new feature to its app that allows family members to remotely book rides for their elderly relatives.

The company expects the new service to encourage older people to use its ride-hailing platform for hospital visits or shopping, as it allows their family members to track rides when necessary.

According to the company, such a feature for elderly users was first introduced in the United States in June. Similar services are scheduled to be rolled out in other countries.

After creating Uber accounts for their elderly relatives, family members can register their own credit cards as a payment method. This allows elderly users, who may not have credit cards themselves, to easily access the ride-hailing service. A spending limit can also be set.

