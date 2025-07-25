Japan Bracing for Pressure to Increase Defense Spending

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, July 25 (Jiji Press)--The Japanese government is preparing for increased pressure from the United States to boost defense spending after the two countries announced a trade agreement this week.

U.S. President Donald Trump has expressed dissatisfaction with the current state of the Japan-U.S. alliance, making Japanese defense spending a likely focus of future discussions on bilateral relations.

The White House announced "additional billions of dollars annually of purchases of U.S. defense equipment" by Japan under the trade deal.

But Japanese Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshimasa Hayashi said that Tokyo did not promise new purchases. Japan rather explained its existing defense equipment procurement plan to the U.S. side in the trade talks, he said.

"We explained the plan as our purchases of defense equipment help to improve the trade imbalance between Japan and the United States," Hayashi said.

