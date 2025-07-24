Japanese, S. Korean Foreign Chiefs Vow to Enhance Ties

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, July 24 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Foreign Minister Takeshi Iwaya and his newly appointed South Korean counterpart, Cho Hyun, agreed Thursday to promote stable relations between the two countries.

In their 20-minute telephone talks, they agreed on the importance of cooperation between Japan, South Korea and the United States to address the increasingly severe security environment.

Iwaya extended his congratulations to Cho on his appointment and expressed an eagerness to work closely together over North Korea's abductions of Japanese nationals and its nuclear and missile development.

