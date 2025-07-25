Sony to Acquire 2.5 Pct Stake in Bandai Namco

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, July 25 (Jiji Press)--Japanese technology conglomerate Sony Group Corp. has struck an alliance deal with Bandai Namco Holdings Inc. to acquire a 2.5 pct stake in Bandai Namco to capitalize on anime and manga assets held by the game and toy group.

Under the deal, announced Thursday, Sony Group will purchase 16 million outstanding Bandai Namco shares from existing owners for some 68 billion yen.

The capital tie-up focuses particularly on creating and distributing video content based on anime-related intellectual properties held by Bandai Namco. But the two companies will also work on experiential entertainment and fresh property development.

Bandai Namco has a wide range of intellectual assets, from the Mobile Suit Gundam anime series to the “Tamagotchi” handy digital pet-raising gadget.

Sony Group, for its part, is strengthening game and anime operations, which currently include Aniplex Inc., a Tokyo-based anime studio known for the “Demon Slayer” series. This year, the group also became the largest shareholder in major publisher Kadokawa Corp. with abundant intellectual properties.

