Ishiba Reiterates Determination to Stay On

Tokyo, July 24 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba on Thursday reiterated his intention to stay in office despite his ruling bloc's bruising defeat in Sunday's parliamentary election.

"I want to continue to make every effort to ensure that this agreement is steadily implemented and to dispel concerns among domestic businesses," Ishiba told reporters, referring to the agreement reached in Japan-U.S. tariff negotiations.

"It's important for I and the president to implement the agreement steadily," Ishiba said of U.S. President Donald Trump.

Japan has as many as 4,318 items for export to the United States, the prime minister said. "I think (business operators) are very worried about what will happen to their export items."

