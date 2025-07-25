“Junglia Okinawa” Nature Theme Park Opens

Newsfrom Japan

Nakijin, Okinawa Pref., July 25 (Jiji Press)--Junglia Okinawa, a large-scale nature-themed amusement park, opened on Friday in the Yanbaru region of the southernmost Japan prefecture, offering visitors a chance to experience the rich local natural environment.

Straddling the village of Nakijin and the city of Nago in northern Okinawa, the park with a total area of 60 hectares features 22 attractions themed around Yanbaru’s nature or dinosaurs, along with 15 restaurants.

“I’m looking forward to enjoying the attractions,” said Tomohiko Yara, 50, a Nago resident who waited from 3 a.m. for the park’s 9:15 a.m. opening. “I hope (the park) draws more tourists to northern Okinawa.”

Yusuke Ubukata, 27, from Saitama prefecture, north of Tokyo, said, “I want to experience Okinawa’s distinctive natural environment and create memories.”

END

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]