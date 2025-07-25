PM Ishiba Orders Steps to Mitigate U.S. Tariffs

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, July 25 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba on Friday ordered related ministers to take steps to mitigate the impact of tariff measures of the administration of U.S. President Donald Trump.

"It is the moment of truth," Ishiba stressed at the day's meeting of the headquarters to deal comprehensively with the tariff impact, following an agreement reached earlier this week between Japan and the United States on tariffs. "We have to prepare with all necessary means to minimize the impact of the tariffs."

He instructed the ministers to analyze the impact of the tariffs, mitigate the effect such as by providing financial support to small and micro businesses, and publicize the status of implementation of the agreement.

Ishiba also proposed reinforcing a task force jointly chaired by Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshimasa Hayashi and economic revitalization minister Ryosei Akazawa, who was responsible for Japan's tariff negotiations with the United States, to control the implementation process.

"I would like to work more to further develop Japan-U.S. relations in all fields and realize a free and open Indo-Pacific region," the prime minister said, reiterating his intention to remain in office, despite a major setback of his ruling coalition in Sunday's election for the House of Councillors, the upper chamber of parliament.

