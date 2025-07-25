Ishiba Briefs Party Leaders on Japan-U.S. Tariff Deal

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, July 25 (Jiji Press)--Japan's Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba met with other ruling and opposition party leaders Friday to explain his administration's latest tariff deal with the U.S. government.

During the meeting at the Diet, or parliament, building in Tokyo, Ishiba, also head of the ruling Liberal Democratic Party, said, "We achieved an agreement that serves both countries' national interests while protecting what we should protect."

Then he reported to the party heads including Yoshihiko Noda, chief of the leading opposition Constitutional Democratic Party of Japan, that the U.S. reciprocal tariff rate for Japan was cut to 15 pct from 25 pct announced earlier.

There will be no joint paper on the pact, Ishiba added.

In response, Noda demanded that the agreement be fully discussed during an extra Diet session to be convened on Aug. 1 in the wake of Sunday's House of Councillors election, in which the LDP suffered a historic defeat.

