U.S. Pro Wrestling Legend Hulk Hogan Dies at 71

New York, July 24 (Jiji Press)--U.S. professional wrestling legend Hulk Hogan, who is also popular in Japan, died in Florida at the age of 71 on Thursday, according to U.S. media.

Hogan, whose real name was Terry Gene Bollea, began his professional career in 1977. As part of his career, he competed in New Japan Pro-Wrestling and had matches with the late Japanese star wrestler Antonio Inoki.

The U.S. wrestler became popular among Japanese people for his shout "Ichiban," meaning number one in Japanese. Hogan also worked as an actor, appearing in Rocky III, a 1982 U.S. movie.

He was known as a supporter of U.S. President Donald Trump.

"We lost a great friend today, 'the Hulkster.' Hulk Hogan was MAGA (make America great again) all the way--Strong, tough, smart, but with the biggest heart," Trump wrote on social media. "He entertained fans from all over the world, and the cultural impact he had was massive."

