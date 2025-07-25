Tokyo Gov. Koike Seeks to Attract U.N. Functions

Newsfrom Japan

New York, July 24 (Jiji Press)--Tokyo Governor Yuriko Koike expressed her eagerness to attract part of the United Nations' functions to the Japanese capital during a meeting with U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres at the headquarters of the world body in New York on Thursday.

In talks with reporters after the meeting, Koike, now on a U.S. visit, said she told Guterres that Tokyo is ready to offer various support to the United Nations while noting that diplomacy should be conducted by the central government.

Although she did not make specific proposals during the meeting, Koike said, "Life in Tokyo is advantageous in terms of safety and security, and thanks to the weak yen."

In reply, Guterres said that the United Nations has received such cooperation offers from across the world, according to Koike.

The United Nations, which marks its 80th anniversary this year, is working on a major organizational overhaul to hold down costs, such as relocating some staff employees to Kenya.

