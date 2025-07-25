1,400 Foreigners Identified as Illegal Demae-can Food Deliverers

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, July 25 (Jiji Press)--Demae-can Co.'s food delivery staff accounts have been illegally transferred to some 1,400 foreigners, it was learned Friday.

Finding that such accounts total about 2,800, the Tokyo Metropolitan Police Department will further look into the case, investigative sources said.

The TMPD's International Crime Division has arrested Kotaro Yamazaki, a 51-year-old consulting firm executive, and six others including an Uzbek national, 29, for allegedly having a Japanese man create a Demae-can delivery staff account around Sept. 23 last year knowing that the online account would be used by a foreigner without work permit. The man had been paid 20,000 yen per month.

The police also suspect that Yamazaki launched the fraudulent account transfer scheme after earning 20,000 yen by leasing a Demae-can account set up by another person to the Uzbek national around 2022 and taking an order for such an account from a separate foreigner later.

Yamazaki is believed to have received some 54 million yen through the scheme involving illegal workers from not only Uzbekistan but many other countries, such as India, Myanmar, Pakistan, Russia and Vietnam, investigative sources said.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]