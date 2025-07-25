Japanese Emperor Meets with Czech President

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, July 25 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Emperor Naruhito met with Czech President Petr Pavel at the Imperial Palace in Tokyo on Friday.

In their 30-minute meeting, the Emperor and the president, who is visiting Japan for the World Exposition in the western city of Osaka, both said that the international event is very important for strengthening world peace, according to the Imperial Household Agency.

On Wednesday, the president viewed the Atomic Bomb Dome in Hiroshima, a symbol of the 1945 U.S. atomic bombing of the western Japan city in the closing days of World War II. During Friday's meeting, the Emperor expressed his gratitude for the visit.

END

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]