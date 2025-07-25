Japanese Opposition Parties to Submit Bill on Gasoline Tax Cut

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, July 25 (Jiji Press)--Parliamentary affairs chiefs from five Japanese opposition parties agreed on Friday to submit a bill to lower the gasoline tax during a parliamentary session set to start on Aug. 1.

The five included the Constitutional Democratic Party of Japan, Nippon Ishin no Kai (Japan Innovation Party) and the Democratic Party for the People.

Policy chiefs from eight opposition parties agreed on Friday to submit the bill at an early date.

