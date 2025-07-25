Japan Panel Calls for Consolidating Cancer Care Provision

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, July 25 (Jiji Press)--A health ministry panel of experts on Friday called for consolidating surgeries and radiotherapies for cancer treatment, citing such reasons as the dwindling number of surgeons in Japan.

The recommendation was part of proposals compiled by the panel, which had studied Japan’s cancer treatment provision system toward 2040, when the country is expected to have an older population with fewer people of working age.

Shortages of surgeons are expected to accelerate toward 2040, according to the proposals. Radiotherapy devices are expensive and the number of patients who need radiotherapy varies by region.

Demand for cancer surgeries is projected to decrease by 5 pct by 2040, while that for radiotherapy is projected to increase by 24 pct, according to the panel.

Estimating a 3 pct rise in the number of cancer patients to 1,055,000 by 2040 from the current level and a 39 pct decrease in the number of gastrointestinal surgeons if the situation stays the same, the panel warned that it may not be possible to maintain currently provided surgical treatments.

