S. Korean Plane Apparently Enters Japan's ADIZ without Notice

Seoul, July 25 (Jiji Press)--The South Korean air force said Friday that a transport aircraft bound for Guam urgently landed at the U.S. Air Force's Kadena base in Okinawa Prefecture, southern Japan, on July 13 due to running out of fuel.

The air force transport aircraft is believed to have entered Japan's air defense identification zone without prior notice, causing Japanese Air Self-Defense Force aircraft to scramble.

South Korea's defense ministry has launched an audit of its air force on the matter.

On July 13, the transporter was heading to Guam for multinational joint air training. It took a detour due to abnormal weather, however, consumed more fuel than expected, declared an emergency, and landed and refueled at the Kadena base, before joining the training.

Japanese Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshimasa Hayashi told a news conference Friday that it was "regrettable" that the developments led to the SDF's scrambling.

