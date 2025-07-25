Renesas Suffers 1st Jan-June Net Loss in 6 Years

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, July 25 (Jiji Press)--Renesas Electronics Corp. said Friday that the major Japanese semiconductor producer suffered a group net loss of 175.3 billion yen for the first half of the current business year through December, logging the first January-June red ink in six years.

Renesas saw its bottom line swing from 139.5 billion yen in the black a year earlier due chiefly to an appraisal loss of 235 billion yen caused by the failure of its U.S. partner chipmaker Wolfspeed Inc., which last month filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection. Renesas had made a deposit of 2 billion dollars with Wolfspeed to procure chip substrate.

Half-year consolidated sales dropped 10.7 pct to 634.3 billion yen, reflecting weaker chip demand from automakers and industrial equipment manufacturers.

During an online briefing, Renesas President and CEO Hidetoshi Shibata hailed the latest Japan-U.S. tariff agreement. But he also expressed concern over the uncertain impact of the 15 pct U.S. tariff rate to be applied to Japanese imports on his firm’s earnings.

