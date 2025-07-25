Japan Police Take Action against 17 Fentanyl Cases So Far

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, July 25 (Jiji Press)--Japanese police have so far taken action against 17 cases of violations involving fentanyl, a highly potent synthetic opioid, in the country, the National Police Agency said Friday.

Fentanyl smuggling and trafficking have not been confirmed in Japan, the agency said.

Of the 17 cases reported between 2000 and 2024, 15 involved doctors and pharmacists stealing or abusing fentanyl for medical use. In the other two cases, patients and their family members abused it.

One case of death was reported. A patient killed a male partner through drug poisoning by putting fentanyl patches on him.

“Though fentanyl has not spread in Japan, we will continue to police any case strictly,” an NPA official said.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]