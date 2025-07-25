Japan-U.S. Tariff Deal to Carry No Joint Paper: Ishiba

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, July 25 (Jiji Press)--There is no plan to issue a joint document on a tariff agreement reached between Japan and the United States earlier this week, Japanese Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba said Friday.

Ishiba made the comment in a meeting among leaders of Japanese ruling and opposition parties that was held following the agreement, including a 15 pct U.S. reciprocal tariff on imports from Japan, cut from 25 pct announced earlier.

The opposition parties criticized the Japanese government for failing to issue a joint statement on the agreement. They also urged the government to compile a supplementary budget plan, citing the need for economic measures to cushion the tariff impact.

The meeting was attended by Tetsuo Saito, leader of Komeito, the coalition partner of Ishiba's ruling Liberal Democratic Party, and opposition party heads, including Yoshihiko Noda of the leading opposition Constitutional Democratic Party of Japan.

"We achieved an agreement that serves both countries' national interests while protecting what we should protect," Ishiba said at the beginning of the meeting.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]