3 Online Brokerages to Cover Half of Damage from Account Hacking

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, July 26 (Jiji Press)--Three major online brokerage firms have announced that they will compensate customers for half of damage caused by account hacking.

SBI Securities Co. and Rakuten Securities Inc. separately said Friday that they will cover 50 pct of realized or unrealized losses on stocks purchased in hacked accounts and fully refund commission fees for such transactions. Meanwhile, they will not compensate for cases in which stocks held in hacked accounts since before the hack were sold, since the proceeds remain in the accounts.

Both SBI Securities and Rakuten Securities will pay 10,000 yen each to affected customers as consolation.

Matsui Securities Co. said the same day that it will compensate half of damage, including from sales of existing shareholdings.

Meanwhile, Mitsubishi UFJ eSmart Securities Co., formerly au Kabucom Securities Co., said it will not set blanket compensation standards, but will decide compensation on a case-by-case basis, including fully restoring affected accounts.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]