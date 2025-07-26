About 200 People Rally to Encourage PM Ishiba to Stay On

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, July 26 (Jiji Press)--About 200 people gathered in front of the prime minister's office in Tokyo on Friday evening to encourage embattled Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba to remain in office.

The demonstration was held at a time when Ishiba is under growing pressure from within his Liberal Democratic Party to step down after the LDP-Komeito coalition lost its House of Councillors majority in Sunday's election.

Around 7 p.m. Friday, an organizer of the rally read a statement describing Ishiba as a man of integrity and expressing hope that he will continue to work as the country's leader. Participants shouted responses such as "Hang in there, Ishiba!" and "Don't resign!"

Meanwhile, some people at the scene protested the demonstration and urged the prime minister to resign.

A notice of the demonstration was posted on X, formerly Twitter, on Thursday night. By the time the demonstration ended around 8 p.m., it had been viewed over 1.75 million times and reposted more than 4,700 times.

