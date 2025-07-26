INTERVIEW: Personal Info Panel Chair Suggests Fine System

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, July 26 (Jiji Press)--The head of Japan's Personal Information Protection Commission has emphasized the need to introduce a monetary penalty system to help develop the country's artificial intelligence industry.

In a recent interview with Jiji Press, Satoru Tezuka, who assumed the role of commission chair in May, said that the country "should introduce" a fine system for profits gained through the misuse of personal information, as part of a triennial revision of the personal information protection law.

The law revision was postponed during this year's ordinary Diet session amid strong opposition from business circles to a fine system.

"The word 'fine' makes businesses cautious, but our planned system is intended to crack down on malicious law violators and would not affect diligent business operators," Tezuka said.

"We are proposing making personal information available without consent in principal if it is used for AI development, and for this, we need to ensure proper governance among business operators," he said.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]