Sushi Restaurant Worker Arrested for Killing Colleague in Tokyo

Tokyo, July 26 (Jiji Press)--Tokyo police have arrested a 56-year-old sushi restaurant worker for allegedly murdering a co-worker at their restaurant in the capital's Toshima Ward on Friday.

Masahito Ishioka has admitted to killing Tomoyuki Iwata, 32, saying that he lost his temper after failing to do well with the victim, informed sources said.

Ishioka is suspected of killing Iwata at the restaurant, located on the second floor of a building about 200 meters from JR Ikebukuro Station, around 4:30 p.m. on Friday, including by stabbing him multiple times in the chest and stomach.

Police found a bloodstained kitchen knife with a broken blade and handle in the restaurant.

At the time of the incident, the restaurant was preparing to open, and several other people are believed to have been present.

