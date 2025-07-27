Investments to Be 1 to 2 Pct of 550-B.-Dollar Package for U.S.: Akazawa

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, July 27 (Jiji Press)--Investments will account for only 1 to 2 pct of Japan's 550-billion-dollar investment and lending package for the United States, economic revitalization minister Ryosei Akazawa, Japan's chief tariff negotiator, has said.

Akazawa also said in a television program on Saturday that Japan initially proposed equally sharing profits from the investments between the two countries, but agreed during talks with U.S. President Donald Trump to give 90 pct of the profits to his country.

The minister said the concession cost Japan "no more than tens of billions of yen," suggesting that losses Japan avoided by winning reductions in U.S. tariffs are far larger.

END

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]