3 Drones Spotted over Nuclear Plant in Saga Pref.

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, July 27 (Jiji Press)--Three drones were found flying over Kyushu Electric Power Co.'s Genkai nuclear plant in Saga Prefecture, southwestern Japan, around 9 p.m. on Saturday, according to the plant operator and the Nuclear Regulation Authority.

Kyushu Electric reported the incident to the NRA as a case that could affect the plant's operations. No abnormalities, such as a leak of nuclear materials, have not been detected at the plant.

The drones later disappeared from above the Genkai plant, and they were not found on the grounds of the plant. Kyushu Electric is investigating the incident.

At the Genkai plant, the No. 1 and No. 2 reactors are in the decommissioning process, while the No. 3 reactor is in operation. The No. 4 unit is scheduled to undergo routine checkups from Sunday.

END

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]