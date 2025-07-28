INTERVIEW: PayPay Bank to Expand Small-Lot Corporate Loans

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, July 28 (Jiji Press)--PayPay Bank President Tomohito Takusari has indicated that the Japanese online bank aims to develop its corporate operations into a core business area on par with its services for individual customers.

The bank, which belongs to the LY Corp. group, the operator of the Line messaging app and the Yahoo internet portal, plans to expand small-lot loans to member stores of the group's PayPay settlement service and to small businesses and sole proprietors operating outlets on the Yahoo! Japan Shopping e-commerce website, according to Takusari.

"We hope to provide our services by leveraging our point of contact close to the foundations of (our customers') operations," he said in an interview with Jiji Press.

PayPay Bank currently offers a service in which corporations can take on loans of up to 10 million yen without having to visit branches of the lender.

While partner consumer finance company Aiful Corp. is responsible for loan guarantee, PayPay Bank is feeding data to a loan screening system developed by the bank using machine learning. "We aim to improve our screening ability so that we can provide loans without guarantees," Takusari said.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]