Zico Pays Tribute to Atomic Bomb Victims in Hiroshima

Hiroshima, July 27 (Jiji Press)--Brazilian soccer legend Zico visited the western Japan city of Hiroshima on Sunday and paid tribute to those who died due to the U.S. atomic bombing of the city 80 years ago.

Zico, 72, who also served as head coach of Japan's national soccer team for men, laid flowers at the cenotaph for the atomic bomb victims in Hiroshima's Peace Memorial Park and prayed for their souls.

On Sunday evening, an international charity soccer match organized by Zico, a former Brazilian national team star player, took place at the Edion Peace Wing Hiroshima stadium, with participants including legendary players from across the world, such as Japan's Hidetoshi Nakata.

Zico has held charity matches in Brazil to pray for world peace. It was the first time that such a match has been held in Japan.

Hiroshima was devastated by a U.S. atomic bomb on Aug. 6, 1945, in the closing days of World War II. The southwestern Japan city of Nagasaki suffered the same fate on Aug. 9 that year.

