Vietnamese Technical Intern Arrested for Alleged Murder in Saga

Newsfrom Japan

Saga, July 28 (Jiji Press)--Police have arrested a 24-year-old Vietnamese man on suspicion of murdering a woman at a house in Imari, Saga Prefecture, southwestern Japan.

In the incident, which occurred on Saturday, Maiko Mukumoto, a resident of the house, and her mother in her 70s were stabbed with a knife-like object, leaving Mukumoto, a 40-year-old Japanese language instructor, dead and the mother injured.

The suspect, Dam Duy Khang, working in Japan under the country's foreign technical intern training program, was arrested on Sunday. He told the police that he does not want to say anything.

An autopsy found that Mukumoto suffered multiple stab wounds on her neck and abdomen and that she died from loss of blood. The Saga prefectural police are investigating the suspect's motive, believing that he had strong intent to kill.

The suspect, also a resident of Imari, allegedly broke into Mukumoto's house around 4:20 p.m. on Saturday. He is suspected of threatening Mukumoto with a knife, stealing 11,000 yen in cash and killing her by slashing her neck.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]