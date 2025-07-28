Various Measures Taken in Japan to Reduce Food Waste

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, July 28 (Jiji Press)--Restaurants, manufacturers and retailers in Japan are taking new measures to reduce food waste, including the use of leftovers to generate electricity.

Akindo Sushiro Co., which runs conveyor-belt sushi chain Sushiro, and five other major restaurant operators have launched a project to produce methane gas from leftovers and food scraps as fuel for power generation.

JFE Engineering Corp. is in charge of power generation and distribution, while the electricity can be purchased at a low price by participating companies, also including Royal Holdings Co., which operates Royal Host restaurants, and Duskin Co., the operator of Mister Donut stores.

At the end of last year, meanwhile, Meiji Co. established a directly managed store, "Meiji the Sutenai (don't throw away) Factory," in Saitama, north of Tokyo, mainly selling dairy products such as yoghurt whose best-before date is approaching.

"The name of the store reflects our desire to 'not throw away' products that can still be eaten," an official of the food maker said.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]