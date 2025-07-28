Ichiro Suzuki Makes Honorable Hall of Fame Induction Speech

Newsfrom Japan

Cooperstown, New York, July 27 (Jiji Press)--Ichiro Suzuki, who became the first Asian player to be inducted into the U.S. National Baseball Hall of Fame, delivered a memorable speech at an award ceremony in Cooperstown, New York, on Sunday.

"Being here today sure is like a fantastic dream," Ichiro, 51, who played 19 seasons in the U.S. Major League Baseball, said in the 19-minute English speech at the ceremony.

Reflecting on his baseball career, he expressed his gratitude to those who supported him, including his wife, Yumiko.

Ichiro, who tallied 3,089 hits in the MLB career, also expressed his gratitude to Hideo Nomo, who ventured into the MLB before him and became a pioneer for Japanese players.

Ichiro was voted into the Hall of Fame by reporters of the Baseball Writers' Association of America in January. He was elected with 99.7 pct of the votes, one vote short of a unanimous pick. He played for the Seattle Mariners and other teams in the MLB after his career as a player of the Orix Buffaloes, a Japanese professional baseball team.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]