Ishiba Vows Not to Create Political Vacuum

Tokyo, July 28 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba reiterated his intention to stay in office at a meeting of his ruling Liberal Democratic Party on Monday, while many party members called for his resignation after the LDP's crushing defeat in a parliamentary election earlier this month.

"I will fulfill my responsibility to the nation and the people so that a political vacuum will never be created," Ishiba said.

At the beginning of the meeting, Ishiba said, "I deeply and sincerely apologize that many fellow lawmakers lost their seats" in the July 20 House of Councillors election.

"I will make all-out efforts for the steady implementation" of the Japan-U.S. trade agreement reached last week, he said.

He added: "I will do my best for the nation and the people with a sincere heart. I will work with that in the future."

