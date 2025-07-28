S. Korean Foreign Minister to Visit Japan Starting Tues.

Newsfrom Japan

Seoul, July 28 (Jiji Press)--New South Korean Foreign Minister Cho Hyun will visit Japan on Tuesday and Wednesday for talks with his Japanese counterpart, Takeshi Iwaya, both governments said Monday.

This marks Cho's first overseas trip since he took office on July 21, signaling that South Korean President Lee Jae-myung, who was inaugurated in June, is putting foreign policy priority on relations with Japan.

Iwaya and Cho are expected to agree to maintain close communication to strengthen bilateral relations while minimizing the impact of domestic issues.

The two ministers are likely to confirm advancing security cooperation among their countries and the United States to counter North Korea's military threat.

They may also discuss a proposed visit to Japan by Lee.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]