Japanese Researchers Newly Find 248 Nazca Lines Geoglyphs

Newsfrom Japan

Osaka, July 28 (Jiji Press)--A team of researchers at Yamagata University in Japan announced on Monday the discovery of 248 new Nazca Lines geoglyphs in Peru.

The geoglyphs, including drawings of humans, birds and llamas, were drawn along footpaths used by people in ancient times, with each path depicting a different theme, the research team said.

In cooperation with IBM, the team identified the geoglyphs through field surveys conducted in 2023-2024 on sites selected with artificial intelligence technology from aerial photographs.

Many of the geoglyphs measure around 10 meters in length. While one path features continuous images of priests holding human heads, or heads alone, another shows multiple depictions of llamas.

The research team, which began work on the World Heritage drawings in 2004, has now identified a total of 893 geoglyphs.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]