Japan Unveils Space Domain Defense Guidelines

Newsfrom Japan

Sanyoonoda, Yamaguchi Pref., July 28 (Jiji Press)--Japan's Defense Ministry on Monday unveiled guidelines aimed at enhancing the country's defense capabilities in the space domain through cooperation between the public and private sectors.

"It's an urgent task to utilize outer space using rapidly developing private technology," Defense Minister Gen Nakatani told reporters after a visit to the Air Self-Defense Force's space situation awareness radar in Sanyoonoda, Yamaguchi Prefecture, western Japan.

The guidelines outline the need to build capabilities for the real-time detection and tracking of adversarial ships and troops from space to quickly assess war situations.

They also highlight the necessity of protecting SDF satellites from Chinese and Russian killer satellites.

In 2022, the government announced plans to rename the ASDF as the Aerospace SDF to bolster its space operations capabilities.

