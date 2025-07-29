New "Demon Slayer" Film Fastest to Earn 10 B. Yen at Box Office

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, July 29 (Jiji Press)--The latest film in the "Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba" anime franchise topped 10 billion yen in box-office revenue in the first eight days of its release, its distributor has said.

The first installment of the "Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Infinity Castle" trilogy, which hit theaters on July 18, achieved the feat at the fastest pace for a Japanese film. The previous record of 10 days was set by the last film in the franchise, "Demon Slayer: Mugen Train" from 2020.

In the first 10 days, through Sunday, the new film had earned 12.87 billion yen at the box office.

The Demon Slayer anime franchise is based on Koyoharu Gotoge's manga series that follows the adventures of Tanjiro Kamado as he battles demons, who killed his family, and tries to prevent his sister from turning into a demon herself.

