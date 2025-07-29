"Gyudon" Chain Matsuya to Open 1st Ramen Store in Tokyo

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, July 29 (Jiji Press)--Matsuya Foods Holdings Co., a "gyudon" beef-on-rice restaurant operator, has announced a plan to open its first ramen specialty chain store, Matsutaro, in Tokyo's busy Shinjuku district.

A major selling point is its affordable pricing, with soy sauce ramen going for 680 yen per bowl. Snacks such as "gyoza" dumplings and alcoholic beverages will also be available, according to the plan announced Monday.

The store will open at 11 a.m. Wednesday.

The first Matsutaro ramen shop is expected to cater primarily to individual customers, including those visiting after work. It will only have partitioned counter seats, making solo dining convenient.

Matsuya Foods Holdings has launched various specialty stores, including "tonkatsu" pork cutlet, sushi, pasta and Chinese restaurants, expanding its business to meet diverse consumer needs.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]