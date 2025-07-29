6 Injured in Stabbing Spree in Japan's Ibaraki

Newsfrom Japan

Mito, Ibaraki Pref., July 28 (Jiji Press)--Japanese police arrested a 48-year-old man on suspicion of attempted murder after six passersby were injured in a stabbing and beating spree in Mito, Ibaraki Prefecture, northeast of Tokyo, on Monday.

The six victims, aged between 27 and 75, are all conscious and their injuries are not life-threatening, Ibaraki prefectural police said.

The police arrested Hirokazu Shiobara, a resident of Mito, on suspicion of attempting to murder a 70-year-old man from Higashiyamato, Tokyo, by stabbing him in the face and right wrist.

Investigators think that Shiobara may have attacked them indiscriminately as the suspect appears to have no acquaintance with the victims.

The police seized four knives of various types, some stained with blood. The suspect admitted to the allegations, saying he slashed a person with a knife on a road near his house, according to the police.

